By Carol Davis

A child stands blindfolded…holding a broom handle…trying to sense where to swing next. The pinata sways just out of reach. Stance taken, broomstick drawn, then a swing and a hope to connect. But, the rush of air catches her best attempt.

At first, fun … adventurous.

After the third swing, frustrating … cumbersome.

The child, in aggravation, removes the blindfold, to see how close or far away she is from the target. Discouraged she never connected. Never hit the mark. No candy.

Some days, I see God so clearly. I know what He wants me to do. I feel His heartbeat and walk in step with Him.

Other days, I feel blindfolded. Like I am swinging in the dark at a target that is just out of reach.Expending all of my energy at an attempt for the sweet reward of His presence. Trying, striving, reaching, swinging …

In frustration, I want to give up. I try to remove the blindfold to see how I missed something that comes so easily for others. I can’t see you clearly. I feel as if the world has spun me around and asked me to swing for the moving target that is just out of reach. I stumble and weave, just trying to stand. They laugh and tell me ‘their way.’ I listen for a moment and then realize that it is taking me farther away from you.

So, I return to the quiet. I drop my weapons. Lose the will to fight, to swing, to strive. And you meet me there. Pouring out your presence and settling my soul.

It’s Your peace that removes the veil. And now, I can see clearly once again.

“Not in trying, but in trusting…

Not in running, but in resting…

Not in wondering, but in praying…

That we find the strength of the Lord.”

-Larnelle Harris