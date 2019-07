The Light FM is giving away a great Biltmore prize pack!

Prize includes:

– 4 tickets to see Amy Grant & Steven Curtis Chapman on August 10

– 4 Biltmore House Passes

– Dining for 4 at the Stable Cafe at the Biltmore Estate

How To Register: Listen to The Light FM and correctly guess all 6 songs in the Biltmore Song Mashup played during the following shows:

The Morning Show with Carol from 5:30 am – 9:00 AM

Middays with Tricia from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Afternoons with Jon from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

We will draw one winner from all registrants on Friday, August 3 on the Morning Show with Carol!