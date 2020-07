The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, reopened Saturday, May 23, after closing in March due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Keeping staff and visitors safe is the Library’s top priority, and recommended state and federal guidelines are being followed. The number of people allowed on property will be limited to 50 percent of the normal capacity.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the Library closed on Sundays. Admission is free.

