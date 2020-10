Anne Graham Lotz – Effective Prayer Live Stream Event

Join The Light FM for a FREE streaming event with Anne Graham Lotz as she shares an inspirational message about “Effective Prayer … For Such a Time as This.” Special music by Fernando Ortega.

When: Saturday, October 3, 2020 – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Ways to watch:

– The Light FM’s Facebook page

– Effective Prayer Rock Hill Facebook page

– Effective Prayer Event Website

– Effective Prayer YouTube Channel

– Anne Graham Lotz’s Website