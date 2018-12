By Carol Davis

On the shelf in my office is a box of ribbon candy. There’s a card taped to it with somebody else’s name on it. The staff a my favorite Waffle House gave me the gift…because their district manager didn’t stop by to pick it up.

It’s a gift, but it wasn’t meant for me.

I could open it up and eat it. But, I don’t know if I could really enjoy it because I know that it was intended for someone else.

That’s how I feel about God’s promises sometimes. Sure He loves me. He has to because of that “for God so loved the world” thing. But, most of the time, it feels like a gift to the world. Not necessarily a gift to me.

I was thinking about that all day yesterday. How I have such an easy time believing God’s promises for YOU. But, struggle to believe them for myself.

And then, about 6:30pm, the UPS truck pulled up in my driveway.

He approached the door with a large brown box with my name on it.

I knew I hadn’t ordered anything and my mind raced to figure out what was in the box. My five year old squealed with excitement as we laid the box in the living room floor and began to cut through taped corners to reveal the contents.

What I pulled from the box, took my breath away.

My artist friend had painted a stunning picture of my little girl on the beach

You can appreciate the colors, the artistry. But, you cannot appreciate and love this painting as much as I do because it’s of my girl.

In that moment, I experienced God.

See, God was whispering to my heart … Carol, the promises that I give to you are not a gift with someone else’s name on them. They are FOR YOU. A gift designed with you in mind. Carefully chosen to delight and comfort YOU. My promises are for YOU.

So, today as I reflect on the box of candy that wasn’t for me…and the painting that is intimately mine, I am choosing to believe in a God who knows just what I need. A God who has promises just for me.

For you too.

Believe them.